Centre advises poll-bound states to speedily ramp up COVID-19 vaccination

The Centre on Monday advised poll-bound states to speedily ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible population for the first dose and ensure that those due for the second dose are administered the same.

The poll-bound states were also advised to exponentially increase the testing to ensure that the infected are identified promptly for timely initiation of public health response measures, and there is no sudden upsurge in numbers due to low testing besides ensuring that recommended COVID appropriate behavior is strictly followed and adequate measures are undertaken for their effective enforcement.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a high-level meeting with the five poll-bound states of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to review the public health response measures for containment and management of COVID-19, and the vaccination status in these states, a health ministry statement said.

While Uttarakhand and Goa have reported vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur have the coverage numbers below the national average, it said.

A total of 142.38 crore vaccination doses have been administered as on date, of which, more than 83.80 crore vaccine doses are for the first dose and more than 58.58 crore are second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.

''The states were advised to speedily ramp up the COVID19 vaccination of all eligible population for the first dose and ensure that those who were due for the second dose are administered the second dose,'' the ministry said in the statement.

District-wise weekly vaccination implementation plans are required to be drawn up for this purpose. The state authorities were advised to review the implementation status on a daily basis, the statement said.

''The poll-bound states were also advised to exponentially increase the testing to ensure that the infected cases are identified promptly for timely initiation of public health response measures, and to ensure that there is no sudden upsurge in numbers due to low testing.

“The state authorities were strongly advised to ensure that recommended COVID appropriate behaviour is strictly followed and adequate measures are undertaken for their effective enforcement,'' the statement stated.

The Union government continues to support the efforts of states/UTs towards management of COVID-19 pandemic under the 'Whole of Government' approach, it added.

