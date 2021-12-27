UK COVID-19 infections dip under 100,000 mark
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 98,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 143 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result.
Also Read: Israel imposing travel ban for Britain, Denmark, Belgium over Omicron spread - official
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement