UK COVID-19 infections dip under 100,000 mark
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-12-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 21:45 IST
Britain reported 98,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 143 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result.
The data did not contain results from Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales, due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas period.
