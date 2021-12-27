UK's daily COVID-19 infections dip under 100,000 mark
Britain reported 98,515 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 143 deaths within 28 days of a positive test result. Data was also published for Dec. 25, showing 113,628 infections and Dec. 26, showing 108,893 infections. In total Britain has reported 148,003 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, and 12.2 million positive tests during the pandemic.
Data was also published for Dec. 25, showing 113,628 infections and Dec. 26, showing 108,893 infections. This data did not contain results from Northern Ireland, Scotland, and only partial results for Wales due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas period.
New infections peaked on Dec. 24 at more than 122,000 driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. In total Britain has reported 148,003 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, and 12.2 million positive tests during the pandemic.
