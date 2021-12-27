Left Menu

Italy reports 142 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 30,810 new cases

Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,126 from a previous 1,089. Some 343,968 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 217,052, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:07 IST
Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883. Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.68 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,723 on Monday, up from 9,220 a day earlier. There were 100 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 85 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,126 from a previous 1,089.

Some 343,968 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 217,052, the health ministry said.

