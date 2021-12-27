Left Menu

Over 4,400 people fined for Covid norm violations in Delhi on Sunday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:23 IST
Amid a rising number of coronavirus cases in Delhi, authorities have intensified vigilance activities and over 4,425 people were fined for violating norms such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing on Sunday.

According to data provided by the city government on Monday, enforcement teams slapped fine totalling Rs 88.72 lakh for such violations on Sunday and FIRs were registered against 38 people.

As many as 4,342 challans were issued for not wearing masks, while 68 people were fined for not following social distancing norms and 15 were penalised for spitting in public places.

The highest number of 692 challans were issued in North district, followed by 606 in East, the data showed. According to the data, the lowest number of 144 challans were issued in Central district.

Till December 18, the authorities had fined over 68,000 people for violating Covid norms.

Delhi recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest single-day rise in the city's COVID-19 tally since June 9, and one more death due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already announced a night curfew in the national capital from 11 pm on Monday, restricting the movement of individuals except those falling in the exempted categories.

The night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

