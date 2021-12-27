Greece adds restrictions as cases rise

Left Menu

In Greece, authorities announced additional restrictions after the highest number of daily confirmed infections, at 9,284, was announced since the start of the pandemic. He added that the new restrictions would take effect after the New Year due to concerns that if were imposed earlier, they would lead to an increase in private gatherings.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Greece

In Greece, authorities announced additional restrictions after the highest number of daily confirmed infections, at 9,284, was announced since the start of the pandemic. Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced that starting Jan. 3: the mandatory use of high-protection or double masks will be imposed at supermarkets and on public transport, entertainment venues will close at midnight, capacity will be cut to 10 per cent at soccer stadiums, remote work and schedule changes will be expanded at the public sector and nursing home visits will only be permitted for people carrying a negative PCR test result.

"The omicron variant is now apparent across the country, especially in greater Athens where there has been a considerable rise in cases," Plevris said. He added that the new restrictions would take effect after the New Year due to concerns that if were imposed earlier, they would lead to an increase in private gatherings.

