French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran will give details on new measures in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at a news conference at 1915 CET (1815 GMT), Castex's office said on Monday.

On Saturday, France registered a new daily high of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections.

