French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:31 IST
French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran will give details on new measures in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at a news conference at 1915 CET (1815 GMT), Castex's office said on Monday.
On Saturday, France registered a new daily high of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections.
