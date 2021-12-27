Left Menu

French PM to announce new COVID-19 measures at 1915 CET

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-12-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 22:31 IST
  • France

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran will give details on new measures in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic at a news conference at 1915 CET (1815 GMT), Castex's office said on Monday.

On Saturday, France registered a new daily high of more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections.

