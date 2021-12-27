Twelve more Omicron cases reported in T'gana

Twelve more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 55, the Health department said on Monday.

Of the 12 cases, 10 were passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared ''at risk'' by the Centre, while two were contacts of patients who tested positive for the variant earlier, it said in a bulletin.

According to the bulletin, 10 among the 55 have recovered from the infection. It said 19 samples are awaited with regard to their Omicron status.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Monday reported 182 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,80,844, while the death toll rose to 4,023 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 90, followed by Ranga Reddy (17) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

It said 181 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,73,404.

The number of active cases was 3,417, the bulletin said.

It said 37,839 samples were tested on Monday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,95,54,306.

The samples tested per million population was 7,94,043.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.59 per cent. The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.90 per cent. PTI SJR SJR SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)