Left Menu

COVID-19: Punjab sees 46 fresh cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:10 IST
COVID-19: Punjab sees 46 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab on Monday reported 46 fresh cases of the coronavirus, which took the infection tally to 6,04,279, according to a medical bulletin.

One Covid-related fatality was reported in Ludhiana district. With this, the toll reached 16,640 and it included a death case which was not reported earlier, it said.

Among the fresh cases, Pathankot reported 14 cases, followed by nine in Jalandhar and seven in Patiala.

The number of active cases rose to 392 from 378 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

Twenty-seven more people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,87,247, it said.

The Union Territory Chandigarh reported seven COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 65,781.

The toll figure remained 1,078 with no covid-related death being reported in the city in the past 24-hours, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the city was 103 while the number of cured persons is 64,600.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

Research: Ketamine therapy swiftly decreases depression, suicidal thoughts

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe

Science News Roundup: NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from ...

 Global
3
RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

RBL Bank MD & CEO Vishwavir Anuja steps down

 India
4
Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

Lenovo Legion Y90 to arrive in January

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021