Mamata hints at fresh curbs if covid situation worsens
Hinting at reimposition of strict Covid restrictions if the situation warrants, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said many people with coronavirus symptoms are coming from outside.Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.Though the situation still remains under control, we should not lower our guards.
- Country:
- India
Hinting at reimposition of strict Covid restrictions if the situation warrants, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said many people with coronavirus symptoms are coming from outside.
Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting at state secretariat Nabanna, asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.
''Though the situation still remains under control, we should not lower our guards. If required we will reimpose restrictions once more. Not yet, but may be depending on turn of events in coming days,'' she added.
So far, there are six cases of Omicron-variant of coronavirus in the state. All of them are male, a health official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- Nabanna
- Omicron
- West Bengal
- Covid
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee should draw inspiration from PM Modi, renovate Kalighat temple: Dilip Ghosh
BJP takes dip in Ganga before elections: Mamata Banerjee in Goa
Nothing wrong to increase own support base, but Mamata Banerjee shouldn't weaken Opposition: RJD's Manoj Jha
Mamata Banerjee says BJP's sun will set in Goa as TMC-MGP alliance formalise
Those who had said we don't allow Durga Puja in Bengal should be ashamed of themselves for spreading lies: CM Mamata Banerjee, a day after festival given heritage tag by UNESCO.