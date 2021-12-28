Health News Roundup: Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster; Greece expands restrictions to contain Omicron variant surge and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Health experts say Italy faces paralysis under quarantine rules

Health experts urged the Italian government on Monday to relax COVID-19 quarantine rules, saying that the country otherwise risked paralysis as the highly infectious Omicron variant spreads. Under current rules, people who have come into close contact with a COVID-19 sufferer have to self-isolate for seven days if they are vaccinated and for 10 days if they have not had a shot.

Swissmedic approves J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Monday it approved booster doses for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in people 18 years and older who have received a first vaccination. The second dose of the vaccine can be administered, at the earliest, two months after the first dose, Swissmedic said in a statement.

'We have more work to do,' Biden says as Omicron surge looms

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday pledged to ease a shortage of COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spread across U.S. states this holiday week. "Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do," Biden said as he joined a call with the administration's COVID-19 response team and state governors. "It's clearly not enough."

Greece expands restrictions to contain Omicron variant surge

Greece on Monday announced further restrictions effective from Jan. 3-16 to contain a further upsurge in COVID-19 infections including the Omicron variant, targeting mainly night-time entertainment venues. As confirmed new COVID-19 cases surged to a record of 9,284 on Monday, resulting in 66 deaths, the health minister said that under the new measures, high-protection masks would be compulsory at supermarkets, public transport and eating establishments.

France further tightens COVID measures, but no curfew for New Year's Eve

Faced with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, France will further tighten COVID-19 measures, but there will be no curfew for New Year's Eve and schools will reopen as planned in early January, the government said on Monday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said the COVID incidence rate - the number of infections per 100,000 people per week - is now well over 700 and at a record level since the start of the pandemic, forcing his cabinet to take new measures.

Australia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan

Australia reported its first confirmed death from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday amid its biggest daily surge in infections, but the authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions saying hospitalisation rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country which has had to reverse some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak.

Drugstore rapid tests predict infectiousness; breakthrough risk serious in cancer patients

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Drugstore COVID-19 tests predict short-term infectiousness

Israeli hospital launches first test of second COVID-19 booster

An Israeli hospital administered fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to a test group of health workers on Monday, in what it called the first major study into whether a second round of boosters will help contend with the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Results of the trial, likely to be closely watched internationally, will be submitted to Israel's Health Ministry in about two weeks, said a spokesperson for Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv.

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021

England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, as the government awaits more evidence on whether the health service can cope with high infection rates. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to resist new measures, which would be unpopular within his own party, despite Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all bringing in new rules.

India says only Covaxin COVID-19 shot to be given to those aged 15 to 18

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday. "This (Covaxin) is the only vaccine with emergency use listing for the age-group 15-18," the federal health ministry said on Monday.

