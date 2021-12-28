CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic Americans with COVID-19 to 5 days
Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 04:27 IST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday it was shortening the recommended time for isolation for Americans with COVID-19 to five days from its previous guidance of 10 days, given they are asymptomatic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
