Argentina braces for new COVID wave as cases rise to highest in almost 6 months

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina almost doubled on Monday from Friday to 20,263 new infections, according to the country's health ministry, the highest daily tally in almost 6 months as the Omicron variant spreads around the world. On Friday, the government had registered 11,181 new cases of the virus. While it publishes daily case counts on weekends, those numbers tend to be lower than on weekdays.

Yemen's Houthis say allowed temporary resumption of U.N. flights to Sanaa airport

The aviation authority run by the Houthi administration in Yemen has allowed temporary resumption of flights by the United Nations and other organizations to Sanaa international airport on Monday, the Houthi-run Saba news agency said. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement said earlier this month that the capital's airport had been put out of operation after air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

Iran nuclear talks resume with Tehran focused on sanctions relief

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resumed on Monday with Tehran focused on one side of the original bargain, lifting sanctions against it, despite scant progress on reining in its atomic activities. The seventh round of talks, the first under Iran's new hardline President Ebrahim Raisi, ended 10 days ago after adding some new Iranian demands to a working text. Western powers said progress was too slow https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/biden-aide-sullivan-says-us-israel-need-joint-strategy-amid-iran-diplomacy-2021-12-22 and negotiators had "weeks not months" https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/weeks-left-rescue-iran-nuclear-deal-western-envoys-say-talks-break-2021-12-17 left before the 2015 deal becomes meaningless.

U.N. Libya adviser urges focus on elections

A senior U.N. official said on Monday the main focus after the delay of last week's planned election in Libya should be on ways to move forward with the vote rather than on the fate of the interim government. The U.N. secretary general's special adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, told Reuters in an interview that most Libyans wanted an end to what she called "this interminable transitional period".

N.Korea's Kim convenes major party meeting with 2021 policy on agenda -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un this week opened a key ruling party meeting, state media reported on Tuesday, a forum he has previously used to make major New Year policy announcements. The 4th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) was convened on Monday, state news agency KCNA reported.

Brazil's Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get COVID-19 jab

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter against COVID-19, he said on Monday, maintaining the firm anti-vaccine stance that has drawn criticism from public health experts and hit his poll numbers. The right-wing leader added that the nation's health minister, Marcelo Queiroga, will divulge on Jan. 5 the manner in which Brazil will carry out its coronavirus vaccination campaign for 5 to 11-year-olds, which was approved earlier this month.

BBC journalist says he has left Russia for 'exile' in Britain

An investigative journalist for the BBC's Russian-language service in Moscow said on Monday that he had felt compelled to leave Russia for what he called "exile" in Britain due to what he said was unprecedented surveillance. Russian authorities designated https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/russia-names-bellingcat-investigative-outlet-foreign-agent-2021-10-08 Andrei Zakharov a "foreign agent" in October, a decision the British broadcaster said at the time it strongly rejected and would try to overturn.

Polish president vetoes media bill, U.S. welcomes move

Poland's president vetoed a media bill that critics said was aimed at silencing a Discovery-owned news channel that is critical of the government, citing worries about the strain the law would put on relations with Washington. The move allows NATO-member Poland to sidestep a potentially explosive row with the United States at a time of heightened tension in eastern Europe amid what some countries see as increased Russian assertiveness.

Death toll from Brazil flooding rises in Bahia's 'worst disaster' ever

The death toll from floods hammering northeast Brazil rose to 20 on Monday, as the governor of Bahia state declared it the worst disaster in the state's history and rescuers braced for more rain in the coming days. Much of Bahia, home to about 15 million people, has suffered from intermittent flooding for weeks, after a long drought gave way to record rains. Flooding in some areas intensified late on Christmas Eve and early on Christmas Day after a pair of dams gave way, sending residents scrambling for higher ground.

Cathedral bells toll for South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Tutu

South Africans remembered anti-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu with cathedral bells, flowers and warm words on Monday, a day after he died in a Cape Town nursing home aged 90.

Tutu, a Nobel laureate who had preached against the tyranny of the white minority, was revered by Black and white South Africans alike as the nation's moral conscience.

