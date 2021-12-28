Health News Roundup: CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to 5 days; Australia COVID numbers hit a peak as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

CDC cuts isolation time for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to 5 days

U.S. health authorities on Monday shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said the asymptomatic people after isolation should follow five days of wearing a mask when around others.

India committee recommends EUA for Merck's COVID-19 pill, two other vaccines - report

India's drug regulator expert committee recommended emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 pill molnupiravir, and Serum Institute of India's covovax and Biological E's corbevax vaccines, the Economic Times reported on Tuesday. The recommendations by the subject expert committee have been sent to the Drug Controller General of India, which will soon decide on their approval, according to the report.

'We have more work to do,' Biden says, pledges more COVID tests

President Joe Biden on Monday pledged to ease a shortage of COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant threatened to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans as it spreads across the United States this holiday week. "Seeing how tough it was for some folks to get a test this weekend shows that we have more work to do," Biden said as he joined a call with the administration's COVID-19 response team and state governors. "It's clearly not enough."

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 280.12 million, death toll at 5,701,788

More than 280.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,701,788​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Australia COVID numbers hit a peak as Omicron outbreak strains domestic politics

Australia recorded another record surge in COVID-19 infections on Tuesday as an outbreak of the highly infectious Omicron variant disrupted reopening of the economy, while state leaders argued over domestic border controls. The country reported 10,269 new cases of the coronavirus in the previous day, according to a Reuters calculation of state figures, once again surpassing its peak of a day earlier, as it grapples with a planned reopening while the new variant rages.

Drugstore rapid tests predict infectiousness; breakthrough risk serious in cancer patients

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Drugstore COVID-19 tests predict short-term infectiousness

Israeli hospital launches first test of second COVID-19 booster

An Israeli hospital administered fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to a test group of health workers on Monday, in what it called the first major study into whether a second round of boosters will help contend with the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Results of the trial, likely to be closely watched internationally, will be submitted to Israel's Health Ministry in about two weeks, said a spokesperson for Sheba Medical Centre near Tel Aviv.

British government says no new COVID curbs for England in 2021

England will not get any new COVID-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday, as the government awaits more evidence on whether the health service can cope with high infection rates. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to resist new measures, which would be unpopular within his own party, despite Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all bringing in new rules.

India says only Covaxin COVID-19 shot to be given to those aged 15 to 18

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, will be the only shot available to children aged 15 to 18 when inoculation begins for them from Jan. 3, the Indian health ministry said in its guidelines released on Monday. "This (Covaxin) is the only vaccine with emergency use listing for the age-group 15-18," the federal health ministry said on Monday.

Indonesia detects local Omicron case - health official

Indonesia is conducting contact tracing after detecting a locally transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the capital Jakarta, health ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi told a news conference on Tuesday. She said authorities had found 46 other Omicron cases, but these were mainly imported cases in quarantine.

