Centre approves two indigenously developed COVID vaccines, one anti-viral drug

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the approval of two new indigenously developed vaccines and one anti-viral drug for the treatment of the adult patients of COVID-19 having a "high risk of progression of the disease".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:56 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced the approval of two new indigenously developed vaccines and one anti-viral drug for the treatment of the adult patients of COVID-19 having a "high risk of progression of the disease". Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said in a series of tweets, "Congratulations India Further strengthening the fight against COVID-19, CDSCO, @MoHFW_INDIA has given 3 approvals in a single day for: - CORBEVAX vaccine - COVOVAX vaccine - Anti-viral drug Molnupiravir For restricted use in an emergency situation."

Further elaborating on CORBEVAX vaccine, the Minister said that it is the first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19. "CORBEVAX vaccine is India's 1st indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against #COVID19, Made by Hyderabad-based firm Biological-E. It's a hat-trick! It's now 3rd vaccine developed in India!" the Minister tweeted.

"The Nanoparticle Vaccine, COVOVAX, will be manufactured by Pune-based firm Serum Institute of India," Mandaviya further added in the tweet. The Minister informed that the antiviral drug, Molnupiravir will be used for emergency situation for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease.

"Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug, will now be manufactured in the country by 13 companies for restricted use under emergency situation for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have a high risk of progression of the disease," he tweeted. The Minister said that all these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic adding that India's Pharma Industries are asset for the entire world.

"PM @NarendraModi Ji has led the battle against #COVID19 from the front. All these approvals will further strengthen the global fight against the pandemic. Our Pharma Industries are asset for the entire world," he tweeted. Earlier, India had developed Covaxin, the first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine which was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) National Institute of Virology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

