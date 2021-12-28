Left Menu

Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, restrictions will be imposed accordingly: Kejriwal

A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan GRAP and restrictions will be imposed accordingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday as Covid cases rise in the city. We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases, the chief minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:31 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and restrictions will be imposed accordingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday as Covid cases rise in the city. He said Covid cases are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers. ''We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases,'' the chief minister said.

