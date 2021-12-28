NEET counselling: Resident doctors continue to protest, warns to withdraw health care services form tomorrow

Several resident doctors across the country continue their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday. Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."

Meanwhile, the representatives of the FORDA will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Nirman Bhavan in the national capital today over their demand to expedite NEET-PG counselling, said the FORDA president, Dr Manish. They have also sought an apology for alleged police brutality during Monday's protest march.

Resident doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital, Dilshad Garden also warned to withdraw from all non-emergency (OPD, wards, elective OT) services with immediate effect and Emergency from December 29, over their demand for the expedition of NEET-PG counselling. AIIMS's resident doctors protested over the alleged police action over doctors during a protest march against delay in NEET-PG counselling on Monday.

"Today also we are trying to march towards Supreme Court. Yesterday we tried to go but Police stopped us and beat up our resident doctors," said a protester. The resident doctors of Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya Hospital protested over delay in NEET-PG counselling.

Doctors under the banner of the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) also hold protests over delay in NEET-PG counselling. "We have been demanding for the last 1 month that counselling for NEET 2021 should be done but govt is not doing anything. We will boycott services for 2 hours today," said Dr Amit Yadav.

The Resident doctors are also staging protests outside Nirman Bhawan demanding to propel NEET PG counselling. While doctors continue to protest, patients standing in the queue outside Safdarjung hospital since morning were told of suspension of Outdoor Patient Department services (OPD) following a delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

"We will not let them leave the hospital campus and block roads," said ACP Safdarjung Enclave. AIIMS RDA has demanded the immediate release of the detained doctors during a face-off at the ongoing protest between Delhi police and doctors.

However, shortly after the OPD services were resumed by consultants. Doctors from Safdarjung Hospital Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College is leading the doctors' agitation in Delhi.

On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections. The NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter. (ANI)

