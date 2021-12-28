Puducherry reports first two cases of Omicron

An 80 year-old man and a 20 year-old woman, both of whom did not have a travel history, have been infected with Omicron, the first two cases reported in the Union territory, a senior health department official said Director of Health G Sriramulu told PTI that the old man was a resident of the territory, while the woman was a college student and staying in a hostel. These were the first two cases reported in the Union territory, he said. ''Health department personnel visited the areas from where the two patients hailed and are trying to find out whether they had a contact history,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)