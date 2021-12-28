Left Menu

Optimus Pharma to launch COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir shortly

Optimus Pharma has revealed highly promising results of the drug in its ability to reduce viral load and bring out significant symptomatic improvement in patients health.The Clinical Trial, Molnupiravir was administered to the subjects along with Standard of Care SoC medication as per the approved protocol by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Dec. 28 (PTI): Optimus Pharma on Tuesday said it would be launching its frontline COVID-19 medication Molnupiravir in the Indian market in a day or two, as the drug maker has received permission from the Drug Controller General of India for restricted emergency use for virus.

Optimus Pharma in a press release said it successfully completed the Phase 3 Clinical Trial on 1,218 subjects across 29 geographical study sites all over India. ''We want to cover maximum demographic diversity into our trial in order to obtain data across the different geographical regions of the country and conclusive evidence that Molnupiravir is able to bring about viral load reduction over 5 days of treatment duration,'' Chairman and Managing Director of Optimus Pharma, D Srinivasa Reddy said.

The firm has developed the API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) in house at its R&D centre here. Optimus Pharma has revealed highly promising results of the drug in its ability to reduce viral load and bring out significant symptomatic improvement in patient's health.

The Clinical Trial, Molnupiravir was administered to the subjects along with Standard of Care (SoC) medication as per the approved protocol by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

