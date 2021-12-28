Left Menu

Maha: 18 students of Miraj medical college test positive for coronavirus

As a precaution they have been admitted to the hospital attached to the college, said Dean Dr Sudhir Nanandkar. The infection was reported in one section of the hostel as students used to gather for meals in the mess, he said.A total of 45 students were subjected to RT-PCR test and so far 18 have tested positive.

Maha: 18 students of Miraj medical college test positive for coronavirus
At least 18 female MBBS students of the Government Medical College at Miraj in Maharashtra's Sangli district have contracted coronavirus infection, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The infected students were fully vaccinated, he said. ''All students are largely asymptomatic and stable. As a precaution they have been admitted to the hospital attached to the college,'' said Dean Dr Sudhir Nanandkar. ''The infection was reported in one section of the hostel as students used to gather for meals in the mess,'' he said.

''A total of 45 students were subjected to RT-PCR test and so far 18 have tested positive. The reports of others are awaited,'' Dr Nanandkar added.

