Bengal govt indifferent to spike in Omicron : BJP

We are worried how the health department will cope with the situation, Bhattacharya said.To questions about BJPs role as the main opposition party in the state, he said We are fighting and protesting against the terror by TMC.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:53 IST
Bengal govt indifferent to spike in Omicron : BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
BJP on Tuesday accused West Bengal government of being indifferent to the spike in omicron cases in the state and claimed that its healthcare facilities are not equipped to face the situation.

Party state unit chief spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told reporters that many safe homes are being used for other purposes, while the COVID wards in hospitals have been either shrunk or have been done away with.

''There seems to be little urgency on the part of the state government to ramp up the facilities though the number of people infected by Omicron and Covid-19 infected is again on the spiral. We are worried how the health department will cope with the situation,'' Bhattacharya said.

To questions about BJP's role as the main opposition party in the state, he said ''We are fighting and protesting against the terror by TMC. We have hit the streets and voiced our opposition to the undemocratic autocratic TMC regime through media and public forum.'' Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,31,065 on Monday as 439 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's toll in the disease to 19,726, a health bulletin said.

