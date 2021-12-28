31 girl students hospitalized in Pune due to food poisoning

As many as 31 girl students of Nav Gurukul training center in Flora Institute of Technology, Kusgaon were hospitalized due to food poisoning. Block Development Officer of Bhor Tehsil in Pune Vishal Tanpure said, "31 girl students of Nav Gurukul training center in Flora Institute of Technology, Kusgaon are hospitalized due to food poisoning. Students had food at a party on December 25 and were complaining about bad health since yesterday."

All these students have been kept under observation. "All students are stable and are under observation. The local administration has initiated the investigation and sent a team to collect food and water samples from the spot," he said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)