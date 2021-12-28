Left Menu

31 girl students hospitalized in Pune due to food poisoning

As many as 31 girl students of Nav Gurukul training center in Flora Institute of Technology, Kusgaon were hospitalized due to food poisoning.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:54 IST
31 girl students hospitalized in Pune due to food poisoning
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 31 girl students of Nav Gurukul training center in Flora Institute of Technology, Kusgaon were hospitalized due to food poisoning. Block Development Officer of Bhor Tehsil in Pune Vishal Tanpure said, "31 girl students of Nav Gurukul training center in Flora Institute of Technology, Kusgaon are hospitalized due to food poisoning. Students had food at a party on December 25 and were complaining about bad health since yesterday."

All these students have been kept under observation. "All students are stable and are under observation. The local administration has initiated the investigation and sent a team to collect food and water samples from the spot," he said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021