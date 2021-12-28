Left Menu

NEET PG counselling: AIIMS Delhi RDA takes back decision of holding strike tomorrow

AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors Association (RDA) on Tuesday announced that it has decided to take back the decision of holding a strike tomorrow.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:59 IST
NEET PG counselling: AIIMS Delhi RDA takes back decision of holding strike tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIIMS Delhi Resident Doctors Association (RDA) on Tuesday announced that it has decided to take back the decision of holding a strike tomorrow. In an official release, AIIMS Delhi RDA stated, "In a meeting with the Union Health Minister has met with the resident doctors and assured that the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest."

It read, "Assuring the NEET PG 2021 counselling to be held at the earliest. AIIMS Delhi RDA has decided to take back the decision of strike on December 29. All services to be continued as normal." Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry held an emergency meeting with a 12-member delegation of Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) representatives.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to PM Modi to listen to the demands of the doctors. Several resident doctors across the country continue their protest against the delay in NEET-PG counselling and warned to withdraw "all healthcare services" from Wednesday.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for complete withdrawal from all healthcare services across the country from 8 am on December 29 "in protest against brute force by Delhi Police against doctors."On December 24, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the NEET-PG counselling crisis and augment manpower to face a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections. NEET PG exam was scheduled to be held in January 2021 but postponed in view of the first and second wave of COVID-19 and held on September 12, 2021, said the letter.

However, due to the legal impediments of the Supreme Court now the Counselling is withheld resulting in a shortage of 45000 doctors on the frontline, added the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021