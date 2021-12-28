Gujarat reports five new Omicron cases, tally rises to 78
Gujarat reported five new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Tuesday which took the tally of such cases in the state to 78, the health department said.
Two cases were reported from Ahmedabad district and one each from Vadodara, Mehsana and Porbandar. Four of these patients had no travel history while one had returned from abroad, the official statement said.
So far, Ahmedabad city has recorded 25 cases of Omicron, followed by Vadodara at 18.
A total of 24 such patients have recovered so far, including 14 on Tuesday, officials said.
