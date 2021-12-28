Left Menu

In Agra, a COVID-19 vaccination camp in graveyard

We are taking the help of the activists, local NGOs and others to reach out to those who are not vaccinated, said Mathur.Mohd Arif who got vaccinated at the camp said, Earlier I was scared, but when the officials of the health department told me that there would be no harmful effect of the vaccine on me, I agreed to get vaccinated. According to the health department, on Tuesday, four positive cases were detected in Agra, while 28,217 people were vaccinated in the district at 609 centres.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:22 IST
In Agra, a COVID-19 vaccination camp in graveyard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special COVID-19 vaccination camp was organised on Tuesday by Agra's health department for squatters living in a graveyard here, adding to the innumerable stories of health workers and authorities overcoming various challenges to ensure people get the jabs to fight the pandemic.

Naresh Paras, a child rights activist in Agra, said he surveyed the 'Panchkuiyan' graveyard area, where mostly beggars, hawkers and ragpickers were living in shanties, and found that most of them were not vaccinated because of lack of knowledge.

''But they often visit public places and come in contact with others. I informed the health officials and requested them to organise a vaccination camp for them,'' he said.

On Tuesday, 62 people living in the slum in the graveyard were given the first dose of vaccine and 28 people were administered the second dose, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Agra, RC Mathur said.

''We are carrying out a special vaccination drive for those who are not able to reach health camps. We have been focusing mainly on the people living in slums. We motivate these people and educate them about the advantage of being vaccinated. And after that, we visit the locality and we orgainse vaccination programme,'' he said He said many people did not get vaccinated as they did not have identity cards.

'''We have also organised a vaccination programme for the slum people living near to the Agra Fort. We are taking the help of the activists, local NGOs and others to reach out to those who are not vaccinated,'' said Mathur.

Mohd Arif who got vaccinated at the camp said, ''Earlier I was scared, but when the officials of the health department told me that there would be no harmful effect of the vaccine on me, I agreed to get vaccinated.'' According to the health department, on Tuesday, four positive cases were detected in Agra, while 28,217 people were vaccinated in the district at 609 centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021