Italy reports 202 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases
The country has reported 5.76 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,089 on Tuesday, up from 9,723 a day earlier. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,145 from a previous 1,126. Some 1.03 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 343,968, the health ministry said.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,089 on Tuesday, up from 9,723 a day earlier. There were 119 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 100 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,145 from a previous 1,126.
Some 1.03 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 343,968, the health ministry said.
