Italy reports 202 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases

The country has reported 5.76 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,089 on Tuesday, up from 9,723 a day earlier. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,145 from a previous 1,126. Some 1.03 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 343,968, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 202 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 78,313 from 30,810, hitting a fresh record in terms of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Italy has registered 136,955 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.76 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,089 on Tuesday, up from 9,723 a day earlier. There were 119 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 100 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,145 from a previous 1,126.

Some 1.03 million tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 343,968, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

