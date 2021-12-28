Left Menu

8 more students test COVID-19 positive at Maha school; tally now 90

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:17 IST
8 more students test COVID-19 positive at Maha school; tally now 90
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight more students of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of such cases at the institute to 90, a health department official said on Tuesday.

These cases have been recorded in the last one week or so.

''We have received the reports of eight more students and they have tested positive for COVID-19. With these eight cases, the overall tally of COVID-19 patients has reached 90 and these include six staffers of the school,'' said Dr Prakash Lalge, health officer of Parner tehsil in the adjoining district.

The district administration had said that a majority of the infected students are ''asymptomatic'' and currently admitted to hospital, where their health condition is stable.

The school campus has been declared a 'containment zone' after the detection of cases among students and staff members.

The school, part of the Navodaya Vidyalaya network that comes under the Union education ministry, is located at Takali Dhokeshwar village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021