UK reports record high 129,471 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus this year. The data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holidays.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:08 IST
Britain reported a record 129,471 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not bring in new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus this year.

The data did not include figures for Scotland and Northern Ireland due to differences in reporting practices over the Christmas holidays. The 12,378 cases reported for Wales included data that would normally have been reported in previous days.

The previous record high of daily infections was 122,186 on Dec. 24. Johnson said on Monday he would not introduce new restrictions in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all tightening their rules, as have other European countries facing a surge in Omicron cases.

British ministers are waiting for more evidence on how the health service is able to cope with high infection rates after early data suggested last week that the Omicron variant carried a lower risk of hospital admission. The government said there had been 18 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test - well below the recent trend of more than 100 per day. The figure has previously been lowered by public holidays.

