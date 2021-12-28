France reports record high of 179,807 new coronavirus cases in one day
France reported a record high of 179,807 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, by far the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
The previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday.
