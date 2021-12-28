Left Menu

France reports record high of 179,807 new coronavirus cases in one day

France reported a record high of 179,807 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, by far the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. The previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday, after the 86,852 high of Nov. 11, 2020 was broken with two consecutive days of more than 90,000 new cases per day at the end of last week. [nL1N2TC0ZT

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:53 IST
France reports record high of 179,807 new coronavirus cases in one day
  • Country:
  • France

France reported a record high of 179,807 new confirmed coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period on Tuesday, by far the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

The previous record of 104,611 was set on Saturday, after the 86,852 high of Nov. 11, 2020 was broken with two consecutive days of more than 90,000 new cases per day at the end of last week. On Monday, the government announced new measures to curb infections, including limits on the size of big gatherings, a ban on eating and drinking in transport systems and the mandatory wearing of masks again outdoors. [nL1N2TC0ZT

