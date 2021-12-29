Left Menu

Turkey tops 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported its first six cases of the omicron variant on Dec. 11.

The number of daily COVID-19 infections in Turkey topped the 30,000 mark for the first time since mid-October, as the highly contagious omicron variant begins take hold.

The country reported 32,176 new cases and 184 deaths on Tuesday. A day earlier, the daily infections had jumped to around 26,000, after hovering around 20,000 for weeks.

"Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, (infections) appear to be on an upward trend," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter. He warned that the country was entering a period that requires extra care and urged people to get their booster shots as soon as possible.

Turkey reported its first six cases of the omicron variant on Dec. 11. It has not imposed any new restrictions.

