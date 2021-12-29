PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Overview: United Kingdom's electricity and gas suppliers have warned that household energy bills are likely to remain high until 2023.

Britain's health leaders have warned of a sharp rise in NHS staff absences because of coronavirus risks delaying patient care, as the number of hospitalisations in England hit a nine-month high. Germany's top court on Tuesday demanded greater protection for disabled people in coronavirus-related cases of "triage" — when doctors only treat those patients with a higher chance of survival and abandon others to their fate.

Insolvency practitioners in UK are expecting a rise in the number of companies unable to pay debts in 2022 as businesses battle increasing costs, supply chain squeeze, staff shortages, and the looming threat of restrictions due to coronavirus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

