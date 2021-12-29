Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 29

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 06:52 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

British energy bills to remain high until 2023, suppliers warn https://on.ft.com/3z6hIrK Health leaders in England warn surge in Covid absences threatens patient care https://on.ft.com/3z4s3EN

Germany to protect rights of disabled people in Covid "triage" cases https://on.ft.com/3eut9jx UK insolvencies expected to rise in 2022 https://on.ft.com/3FRwhCl

Overview: United Kingdom's electricity and gas suppliers have warned that household energy bills are likely to remain high until 2023.

Britain's health leaders have warned of a sharp rise in NHS staff absences because of coronavirus risks delaying patient care, as the number of hospitalisations in England hit a nine-month high. Germany's top court on Tuesday demanded greater protection for disabled people in coronavirus-related cases of "triage" — when doctors only treat those patients with a higher chance of survival and abandon others to their fate.

Insolvency practitioners in UK are expecting a rise in the number of companies unable to pay debts in 2022 as businesses battle increasing costs, supply chain squeeze, staff shortages, and the looming threat of restrictions due to coronavirus. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

