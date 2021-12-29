Poland reports highest daily number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-12-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 12:25 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily number in the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Minister of Health Waldemar Kraska said on private television Polsat News.
Poland has been dealing with persistently high daily case numbers in a fourth wave that has forced authorities to tighten restrictions. On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new coronavirus cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement