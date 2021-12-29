Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 12:43 IST
Not a single Omicron patient needed Oxygen support so far: Delhi Health Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that not a single Omicron patient in the national capital has required Oxygen support so far. "COVID-19 positivity rate is around 1% with 496 new cases reported yesterday. The cases have increased with the arrival of international flights. Not a single Omicron patient has required oxygen support so far," said Jain.

"Mostly it has been seen that the family members of those who have returned from foreign countries get affected by the Omicron variant of the virus. But everyone needs to take precautions," he added. Delhi Health Minister's statement comes on the same day when Union Health Ministry released the countrywide data on Omicron cases which show Delhi leading the chart with 238 cumulative cases.

"Out of 238 Omicron patients, 57 have been discharged," reads the Health bulletin. "Delhi reported 496 new COVID-19 cases with one death in last 24 hrs," as per the health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

"Positivity rate is 1.89 per cent and there are 1,612 active cases in the national capital," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

