Left Menu

Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave

"I think we are currently experiencing a peak in the number of people who are dying," he told private television channel Polsat News. Poland has been experiencing a persistently high rate of daily infections, though the Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold there. On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new COVID-19 infections, 13% less than a week ago, Kraska said.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-12-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 13:05 IST
Poland reports highest number of COVID-related deaths in fourth wave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland reported 794 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday, the highest number in the fourth wave of the pandemic, a deputy health minister said, adding the figure could be a result of delayed reporting due to the Christmas holidays.

More than 75% of those who died were unvaccinated, Waldemar Kraska said. "I think we are currently experiencing a peak in the number of people who are dying," he told private television channel Polsat News.

Poland has been experiencing a persistently high rate of daily infections, though the Omicron variant has yet to gain a foothold there. On Wednesday, Poland reported 15,571 new COVID-19 infections, 13% less than a week ago, Kraska said. As of Tuesday, the country only had 25 confirmed Omicron cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021