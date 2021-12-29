COVID-19: Panneerselvam urges Stalin to take 'appropriate action' to curb spread of Omicron in Tamil Nadu

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Coordinator and former deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take "appropriate action" to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state. Panneerselvam said, "The number of Omicron confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu has risen to 45 as of today. Doctors expect schools, colleges, government offices, banks, private offices and factories to ensure 100 per cent face masks and adherence to community spaces and to take steps to prevent crowds from gathering around the New Year."

"Therefore, I urge the Chief Minister to take appropriate action to prevent the further spread of the Omigran infection by wearing masks and adhering to social gaps and preventing crowds from popping up," he added. As many as 45 people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, said State Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The Minister said that 129 samples have been given to the National Institute of Virology for testing and 16 people are undergoing treatment. Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said that all these patients are asymptomatic and had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minister further said that 194 people tested positive for the COVID in Chennai yesterday and it is spreading rapidly. (ANI)

