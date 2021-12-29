Left Menu

COVID-19: Panneerselvam urges Stalin to take 'appropriate action' to curb spread of Omicron in Tamil Nadu

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Coordinator and former deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take "appropriate action" to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:11 IST
COVID-19: Panneerselvam urges Stalin to take 'appropriate action' to curb spread of Omicron in Tamil Nadu
AIADMK Coordinator and former deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Coordinator and former deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to take "appropriate action" to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state. Panneerselvam said, "The number of Omicron confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu has risen to 45 as of today. Doctors expect schools, colleges, government offices, banks, private offices and factories to ensure 100 per cent face masks and adherence to community spaces and to take steps to prevent crowds from gathering around the New Year."

"Therefore, I urge the Chief Minister to take appropriate action to prevent the further spread of the Omigran infection by wearing masks and adhering to social gaps and preventing crowds from popping up," he added. As many as 45 people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, said State Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The Minister said that 129 samples have been given to the National Institute of Virology for testing and 16 people are undergoing treatment. Addressing a press conference, the Health Minister said that all these patients are asymptomatic and had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Minister further said that 194 people tested positive for the COVID in Chennai yesterday and it is spreading rapidly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021