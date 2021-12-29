Left Menu

Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after "super-spreader" event

The Omicron cluster identified in the northeastern province of Kalasin on Christmas eve has been linked to a couple who had traveled from Belgium and visited bars, concerts and markets. The ensuing cluster had infected hundreds, with cases spreading to 11 other provinces, said senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong, citing how one of the bars linked to the cluster had been packed and did not have good ventilation.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:12 IST
Thailand warns of spike in COVID-19 cases after "super-spreader" event
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai health authorities warned on Wednesday that residents should brace themselves for a potential-jump in coronavirus cases after classifying the country's first cluster of the Omicron variant as a super-spreader incident. The Omicron cluster identified in the northeastern province of Kalasin on Christmas eve has been linked to a couple who had traveled from Belgium and visited bars, concerts, and markets.

The ensuing cluster had infected hundreds, with cases spreading to 11 other provinces, said senior health official Opas Karnkawinpong, citing how one of the bars linked to the cluster had been packed and did not have good ventilation. "During the New Year, if you visit any place and it does not look safe, just don't go," Opas told a briefing.

Up to now, Thailand has reported 740 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, including 251 in people who had come into contact with foreign arrivals, said Opas. After coronavirus infections peaked in August above 20,000, daily case numbers have fallen to around 2,500 in the past week.

But the health ministry's planning scenario indicated that by March daily infections could hit 30,000, with more than 160 deaths, without a faster rollout of measures like vaccinations and testing, as well as greater social distancing. If restrictions were tightened, daily cases could peak at 14,000 in February, with fewer than 60 daily deaths, the scene showed.

In the first two weeks of January, government employees have been advised they can work from home, coronavirus taskforce spokesman Taweesin Wisanuyothin told a separate briefing, where he urged the private sector to follow suit. After detecting the first local Omicron infection last week, Thai authorities reinstated mandatory quarantine for foreign arrivals and suspended a "Test & Go" program that allowed vaccinated travelers to avoid quarantine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021