Left Menu

Rise in active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra alarming: Health Minister Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an alarming situation.Talking to reporters here, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution. On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:30 IST
Rise in active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra alarming: Health Minister Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister, Rajesh Tope (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation".

Talking to reporters here, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution. He said in the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000.

On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases. On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, he said. "The rise in active cases in the state is alarming," the minister said.

He also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department earlier said.

With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021