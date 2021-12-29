Left Menu

Maha: NCP MP Supriya Sule, husband test positive for COVID-19

We do not have any symptoms. Requesting everyone who has come in contact with us to get themselves tested. Take Care, she tweeted.Sule, Sadanand and their children live with her parents Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar in their south Mumbai residence.

NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID 19.

Sule (51), Lok Sabha MP from Baramati and daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said her husband Sadanand Sule has also been detected with the infection.

''Sadanand and I, both of us have tested positive for COVID-19. We do not have any symptoms. Requesting everyone who has come in contact with us to get themselves tested. Take Care,'' she tweeted.

Sule, Sadanand and their children live with her parents Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar in their south Mumbai residence.

