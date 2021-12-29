Left Menu

With 23 fresh cases, Rajasthan's Omicron tally climbs to 69

Rajasthan recorded 23 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the tally of such cases to 69 in the state.According to a spokesperson of the state medical and health department, of the fresh Omicron cases, 10 were reported from Ajmer, nine from Jaipur, two from Bhilwara and one each from Alwar and Jodhpur.Four of the 23 patients had returned from abroad, three got infected after coming in contact with foreign travellers and two returned from other states.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:07 IST
With 23 fresh cases, Rajasthan's Omicron tally climbs to 69
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan recorded 23 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the tally of such cases to 69 in the state.

According to a spokesperson of the state medical and health department, of the fresh Omicron cases, 10 were reported from Ajmer, nine from Jaipur, two from Bhilwara and one each from Alwar and Jodhpur.

Four of the 23 patients had returned from abroad, three got infected after coming in contact with foreign travellers and two returned from other states. All of them have been kept in isolation in a special ward for Omicron patients at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) hospital.

Of the 69 patients infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the state, 39 are from Jaipur, 17 from Ajmer, four each from Sikar and Udaipur, two from Bhilwara and one person each is from Alwar, Jodhpur and Maharashtra. Of the 46 people who tested for positive for Omicron in the state earlier, 44 have been cured.

A total of 438 COVID-19 patients were under treatment in the state till Tuesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021