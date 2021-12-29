Left Menu

Rise in active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra alarming: Health Minister Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an alarming situation.Talking to reporters here, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution.

29-12-2021
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an ''alarming situation''.

Talking to reporters here, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution. He also emphasised on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and ramping up of vaccination against the infection. He said in the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000.

On December 10, the state had 6,543 active cases, according to the health bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases. On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, the minister said. "The rise in active cases in the state is alarming," he said.

He also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.

Tope said the active cases in Mumbai could reach over 2,200 on Wednesday. The state capital reported 1,377 cases on Tuesday.

"Everyday, 51,000 tests are conducted in Mumbai, but if 2,200 people test positive, then the positivity rate stands at 4 per cent, which is not good. We need to be cautious," he said. Tope also emphasised the need to reduce contacts, wear masks and maintain social distancing. Stressing that vaccination should be ramped up, Tope said a list has been prepared of those left out of the vaccination drive.

He said political will is necessary and leaders across all parties, religious leaders and NGOs should urge people to participate in the vaccination drive. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, as per the health department.

