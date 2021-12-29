Left Menu

Coronavirus rising after changing form, says Shah; tells masses, administration to be alert

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic cannot be controlled until the masses become aware and follow the guidelines issued by the government.He also appealed to those in the 15-18 age group to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest when their turn begins from January 3.Addressing a gathering through video conferencing after dedicating and laying foundation stones for various developmental works worth around Rs 50 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, Shah also asked the administration to remain alert about the rising cases of coronavirus.Coronavirus is once again rising after changing form.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic cannot be controlled until the masses become aware and follow the guidelines issued by the government.

He also appealed to those in the 15-18 age group to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest when their turn begins from January 3.

Addressing a gathering through video conferencing after dedicating and laying foundation stones for various developmental works worth around Rs 50 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, Shah also asked the administration to remain alert about the rising cases of coronavirus.

''Coronavirus is once again rising after changing form. This time, all of us, be it municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats or state governments, will have to remain alert,'' the Union Home Minister said.

He said the government is taking stock of the situation at various levels through regular meetings with officials from the local administration.

''But until the masses become aware and follow coronavirus guidelines issued by the state government, we will not be able to control its spread. Everybody will have to work together to defeat it. Those whose second dose is due must get it at the earliest,'' Shah said.

Vaccination is the only way to protect against coronavirus, Shah said, adding that the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured there is proper supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

He asked those in the 15-18 age group, the latest beneficiary segment, to get their jabs at the earliest.

In his speech, Shah congratulated Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who joined the event from Gandhinagar, for the state topping the composite ranking in the Good Governance Index (GGI) as per indicators launched by him on Good Governance Day. He said this top rank was a matter of pride for all Gujaratis, including himself.

Shah said, in 2021 alone, as many as 1,261 projects worth Rs 1,413 crore were inaugurated in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar, while foundation stones for another 106 projects, entailing an investment of Rs 929 crore, have been laid.

Renovation of public gardens and allocation of houses to 468 families from the economically-weaker section under the PM Awas Yojana as well as health projects, all cumulatively valued a Rs 49.63 crore, were what Shah commissioned or laid foundation stones for during the day.

