Actor Manoj Manchu tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu actor Manoj Manchu on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking necessary medical precautions.

The 38-year-old actor took to Twitter and requested those who came in contact with him recently to also get tested for the virus.

According to the Union Health Ministry updated on Wednesday, 781 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 21 states and union territories so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated.

Manchu said he is doing well and expressed gratitude towards the medical fraternity.

''Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions. Don't worry about me. I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings, thanking all the doctors and nurses for the care,'' Manchu wrote.

The actor was last seen in the 2017 film ''Okkadu Migiladu''.

A single day rise of 9,195 new COVID-19 infections has pushed India's tally of cases to 3,48,08,886.

