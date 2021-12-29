Left Menu

Actor Manoj Manchu tests positive for COVID-19

Im totally fine with all your love and blessings, thanking all the doctors and nurses for the care, Manchu wrote.The actor was last seen in the 2017 film Okkadu Migiladu.A single day rise of 9,195 new COVID-19 infections has pushed Indias tally of cases to 3,48,08,886.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:45 IST
Actor Manoj Manchu tests positive for COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu actor Manoj Manchu on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is taking necessary medical precautions.

The 38-year-old actor took to Twitter and requested those who came in contact with him recently to also get tested for the virus.

According to the Union Health Ministry updated on Wednesday, 781 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 21 states and union territories so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated.

Manchu said he is doing well and expressed gratitude towards the medical fraternity.

''Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions. Don't worry about me. I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings, thanking all the doctors and nurses for the care,'' Manchu wrote.

The actor was last seen in the 2017 film ''Okkadu Migiladu''.

A single day rise of 9,195 new COVID-19 infections has pushed India's tally of cases to 3,48,08,886.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021