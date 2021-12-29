Dr Dangs Lab as central lab conducted tests in all three trial phases of Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine, says Dr Arjun Dang

With the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approving two new COVID-19 vaccines and one anti-viral drug for emergency use on Tuesday, Dr Arjun Dang, CEO, Dr Dangs Lab, welcomed the announcement and said they feel immensely proud "to have been a part of this momentous journey as the central lab of choice for an end-to-end services" concerning Corbevax vaccine. "Dr Dangs Lab conducted screening, safety and several immunogenicity tests for all the three phases of the Corbevax which were multi-centric, ensuring seamless project management, timely submission of results, accurate lab assays, and efficient bio-repository management. This called for close coordination with participating investigative sites, principal investigators as well as efficient handling of pan-India logistics," Dr Arjun Dang said.

Biological E limited's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax is the first indigenously developed protein-subunit vaccine against COVID19 which utilizes the receptor-binding domain from the spike protein as the vaccine antigen. Protein subunit class of vaccines have been used successfully against multiple viral pathogens for many years and are known for excellent safety profile and consistent immune response which was also demonstrated in the comprehensive Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials conducted at more than 30 sites in India.

Dr Dangs Lab in New Delhi conducted and participated in the screening and immunogenicity tests for all three phases following stringent quality norms driven by GCLP guidelines as mandated by regulatory authorities. Dr Arjun Dang said the lab has renowned experts in each field "who worked tirelessly and collectively to provide quality and timely results to fulfil the imminent need for an effective and safe COVID-19 vaccine".

"Dr Dangs Lab is a premium lab chain in Delhi and NCR renowned for its personalised and quality-based diagnostic services and has also partnered with various institutes and companies for academic research and clinical trials in the past," he said. Corbevax is the third made-in-India vaccine against coronavirus, the other two indigenous vaccines are Covaxin and ZyCoV-D. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)