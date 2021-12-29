Rise in active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra alarming: Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, terming it as an ''alarming'' situation, and said stricter measures will be imposed to stem the infection spread.

Talking to reporters here, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution at a time when the new coronavirus variant Omicron has fuelled worries about a fresh spurt in cases.

He emphasised on strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and ramping up of vaccination against the infection.

The minister said looking at the rising coronavirus numbers, stricter measures will be imposed, but did not provide details on the nature of curbs.

The current curbs have to be observed strictly at parties and other public events, he said.

He said in the last 8 to 10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000 to 6,000.

On December 10, the state had 6,543 active cases of COVID-19, according to a health department bulletin.

On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases and on Wednesday (Dec 29), their number may cross the 20,000-mark, the minister said. The rise in active cases in Maharashtra is ''alarming'', he said.

Tope expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.

The minister said Mumbai may clock over 2,200 fresh cases on Wednesday as against 1,377 infections on Tuesday.

''Everyday, 51,000 tests are conducted in Mumbai, but if 2,200 people test positive, then the positivity rate stands at 4 per cent, which is not good. We need to be cautious,'' he said.

Tope emphasized the need to reduce contacts, wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

Maintaining that COVID-19 vaccination should be ramped up, Tope said a list has been prepared of those left out of the inoculation drive so far.

Maharashtra will not allow any vaccine wastage, he said.

Tope said leaders across all parties, religious figures and NGOs should urge people to participate in the ongoing vaccination drive.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, as per the health department.

