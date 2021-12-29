Left Menu

Greece bans New Year's music at venues amid COVID surge

Greeces health minister said Wednesday that music will be banned at all commercial venues for New Years celebrations as part of new restrictions announced in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections fuelled by the omicron variant. Omicron is now the dominant variant in terms of new infections, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a livestreamed briefing.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:02 IST
Greece bans New Year's music at venues amid COVID surge
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's health minister said Wednesday that music will be banned at all commercial venues for New Year's celebrations as part of new restrictions announced in response to a surge in COVID-19 infections fuelled by the omicron variant. The restrictions, originally planned to take effect on Jan. 3, will start early Thursday after the daily number of infections rocketed to nearly 22,000 Tuesday, more than double the record number reported the previous day. “Omicron is now the dominant variant in terms of new infections,” Health Minister Thanos Plevris said during a livestreamed briefing. Much about omicron remains unknown, including whether it causes more or less severe illness. Included in Greece's measures are the mandatory use of high-protection masks at supermarkets and on public transport, schedule changes and additional work-from-home orders for government employees, and strict capacity limits at sporting venues. Entertainment venues will close at midnight starting Thursday, but they will be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. for New Year's Eve.

(AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021