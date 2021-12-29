WHO's Tedros concerned about 'tsunami of cases' from COVID-19 variants

The circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a "tsunami of cases", World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Wednesday.

Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned that the emphasis on boosters in richer countries could leave poorer nations short of jabs. (Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Alex Richardson)

