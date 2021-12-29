Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:21 IST
Gujarat reports 19 new Omicron cases, tally rises to 97
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat on Wednesday reported 19 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 from four districts, raising their overall tally to 97, the health department said.

Also, 17 more patients infected with the new variant have recovered in the state, pushing their count to 41, it said.

Out of the new Omicron cases, 10 persons had a history of international travel, while nine had no travel history, said the department in a release.

Ahmedabad city reported eight new cases of the new variant, followed by Surat at six, Vadodara three and Anand two, the release said.

With this, Ahmedabad city accounts for the highest number of such cases at 33. Vadodara city has so far reported 21 Omicron cases, Surat nine, Anand district eight and Kheda six.

Omicron, classified as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO, is said to be highly contagious and has caused worries all over the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

