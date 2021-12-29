Left Menu

Punjab reports first Omicron case

29-12-2021
Punjab has reported its first Omicron case with a 36-year-old man, who returned from Spain earlier this month, testing positive for the new variant of coronavirus.

The man, who arrived in India on December 4, visited his relatives in Nawanshahr in Punjab, a health official said.

The man tested negative for coronavirus upon his arrival. However, he tested positive on December 12, he said.

He was then admitted to a hospital and his samples were sent for genome sequencing at a facility set up at the Government Medical College, Patiala, the official added.

''The genome sequencing report declaring him positive for the Omicron variant came on December 28,'' said Dr Rajiv Bhaskar, state nodal officer for COVID-19.

The man was tested again on December 25 and his report came back negative, following which he was discharged from the hospital, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O P Soni directed officials to ramp up Covid testing and vaccination in the state.

Presiding over a meeting of the health department, Soni, who also holds the health portfolio, took stock of the prevailing Covid situation in the state.

According to officials, Punjab's positivity rate stands at 0.3 per cent and has increased slightly over the past few days.

